'Panga' my most challenging film: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says her next directorial "Panga" may be taking longer to complete but she is enjoying the process.

Ashwiny, known for films such as "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", said the Kangana Ranaut-starrer is a project which is constantly testing her as a director.

"Panga" revolves around a family that laughs, cries and dreams together. Kangana essays the role of a kabbadi player, along with an ensemble cast of Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta, among others.

"It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable," Ashwiny said in an interview.

The "heartland" story format has become a favourite template for filmmakers but the director said there is nothing right or wrong about applying the same formula.

"We do everything in excess," she added.

"There have been millions of love stories but every time you see a new love story written differently, it makes sense. So there's nothing wrong in doing small town rustic stories. What happens is when something starts working, people want to follow that.

"But the only thing we need to do is how differently we are telling these stories. The more differently we tell them, the better it is. Otherwise audience will start getting bored," she said.

"Panga" is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020