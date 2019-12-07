Panipat Day 1 Box Office collections: Arjun Kapoor starrer opens on dismal note

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's period drama Panipat has opened on a rather dismal note at the Box Office. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has raked in over Rs 4 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]."

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

The film starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is based on the famous battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan. The film will feature Arjun as the Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat released on December 6, 2019.