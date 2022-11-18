topStoriesenglish
Pankaj Tripathi to play former PM Atal Bihari Bajpayee in biopic

Apart from this Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in 'OMG -Oh My God! 2' alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, which is a sequel to the 2012 film, `OMG-Oh My God!.

Nov 18, 2022
  • Pankaj Tripathi to portray former PM Atal Bihari Bajpayee
  • The film is titled 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Ye Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal'
  • The film will release in 2023

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is roped in to portray the lead role in former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Bajpayee`s upcoming biopic.Taking to Instagram, shared a post which he captioned in Hindi, "Bharat zameen ka tukda nahi, jeeta jaagta rashtrpurush hai!, ye panktiyan likhne waali mahaan neta Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji ki bhumika mujhe bade parde pr sakaar karne ka awsar mil raha hai, ye main apne saubhagya manta hun. #ATAL jald hi."

Titled 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Ye Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal,' the film is produced by Sandeep Singh and Vinod Bhanushali. The film will be an adaptation of Penguin Random House India`s book 'The Untold Vajpayee: politician and paradox' by author Ullekh NP. The film will go on floors in 2023. Also, `Main RahoonYa Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal` movie will hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Christmas, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation`s Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994. Meanwhile, Pankaj will be next seen in `OMG -Oh My God! 2` alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, which is a sequel to the 2012 film, `OMG-Oh My God!.

