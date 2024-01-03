New Delhi: Post the massive success of record-breaking 'Raktabeej,' the director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's latest offering 'Shastry Virudh Shastry' is winning hearts and how! The film has been recently released on Netflix and is amassing immense adulation for its beautiful presentation of familial bonds. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Amruta Subhash, Shiv Pandit and Mimi Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Sharing his delight over all the adulation that the film has been garnering, Paresh Rawal added, "I am simply overwhelmed and touched; for such a wonderful film, that you have given me. I can only say that I love you and I pray to God to grant you a very long life. My career as an actor would have been thoroughly incomplete if I wouldn't have done this film. What a tender film you have made dada! Am thankful that such a subject was handled by someone like you because of the way you go about it, it's so heart-touching. Dada, I love you very much...thank you for your film."

A Windows' production, the film is based on 7-year-old Yaman Shastry's family and the emotional turmoil that his family goes through, unraveling a heart-touching symphony of emotions.

Recently, Paresh Rawal-starrer 'The Storyteller' was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, the film is based on the legendary Satyajit Ray's short story "Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro" and explores the themes of originality versus plagiarism. Excited about the film's Australian premiere, Rawal said in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the film which will be premiered in Australia. My experience was very enthralling and satisfying. This kind of story itself is a rarity and with the terrific bunch of talent as my co-artist is fulfilling. I am eternally grateful to my producers and my director Mr Ananth Mahadevan."