Parineeti Chopra drops new poster from ‘Code Name Tiranga', film all set to release on THIS date!

New Delhi: After giving an engaging performance to the audience in ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ , Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is back with her next film ‘Code Name Tiranga’. The moment her look dropped on social media; it created a stir among the masses. The poster also revealed the date of its release, I.e., October 14 2022.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one!”

As soon as she shared the poster, fans of the actress went into the comments section to share their love for her and started posting heart and fire emojis. “this is what we are waiting for love it,” commented one user. “I'm Booking Tickets for It,” added another user.

See the poster here -

The talented actress said, “I am back again to present myself in a whole new avatar that no one has seen me do before! It is my attempt to keep doing disruptive content as I have been and to push my limits to bring something new on the table for the audiences.”

Further she revealed, “The bruises and me holding the gun in the poster is just a teaser of all the things that is in store for the audiences. This is just a sneak peek into my character and I can assure you that we intend to shock and awe with this film.”

‘Code Name Tiranga’ stars Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in lead roles. Apart from this, she will appear in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer ‘Uunchai’ in which she will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The film will be released on November 14, 2022. Parineeti has also recently announced that she will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar on a new project for Pooja Entertainment.