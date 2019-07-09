Parineeti Chopra 'dying of nerves' ahead of hectic schedule

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra has a busy work schedule coming up and the actress says she is "dying of nerves" because of it.

Parineeti on Tuesday took to Instagram to share details of her erratic three week schedule.

In her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Three weeks left for `Jabariya Jodi` to release. Three weeks to start shooting for `Girl On The Train`. Saina Nehwal training going on simultaneously because I finish `Girl On The Train` and start shoot immediately! Shifting my house this week.

"'Jabariya Jodi' promotions, 'Girl On The Train' prep, 'Saina' prep, house shift-all in three weeks! Guys I'm dying of nerves."

Parineeti will be seen in the official remake of Hollywood thriller "The Girl on the Train" starring Emily Blunt.

She currently awaits the release of "Jabariya Jodi" along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled for release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on `Pakadwa Vivah` (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.