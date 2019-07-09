close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra 'dying of nerves' ahead of hectic schedule

Parineeti Chopra has a busy work schedule coming up and the actress says she is "dying of nerves" because of it.

Parineeti Chopra &#039;dying of nerves&#039; ahead of hectic schedule
File photo

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra has a busy work schedule coming up and the actress says she is "dying of nerves" because of it.

Parineeti on Tuesday took to Instagram to share details of her erratic three week schedule. 

In her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Three weeks left for `Jabariya Jodi` to release. Three weeks to start shooting for `Girl On The Train`. Saina Nehwal training going on simultaneously because I finish `Girl On The Train` and start shoot immediately! Shifting my house this week.

"'Jabariya Jodi' promotions, 'Girl On The Train' prep, 'Saina' prep, house shift-all in three weeks! Guys I'm dying of nerves." 

Parineeti will be seen in the official remake of Hollywood thriller "The Girl on the Train" starring Emily Blunt. 

She currently awaits the release of "Jabariya Jodi" along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled for release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on `Pakadwa Vivah` (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraBollywoodGirl on the Train
Next
Story

Filming for '355' begins, Jessica Chastain shares video

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Shobha Yatra in Delhi's sensitive Hauz Qazi amid show of Hindu, Muslim unity