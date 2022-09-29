Parineeti Chopra learned Krav Maga for Code Name Tiranga, says 'I had injuries and bruises all over my body'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has wowed everyone with her action avatar in Code Name Tiranga and she reveals that she had to learn the Israeli martial art form, Krav Maga, for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film.



Developed for the Israel Defense Forces, Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing and wrestling. Parineeti said, "One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand-to-hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga a form of martial arts for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right. It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as it's not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission."



She added, "Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight."



Pari further says, "At the end of most days I had injuries and bruises all over my body and the next day the most amount of make-up would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I’m extremely happy with the way people are liking my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before."



Code Name Tiranga also stars Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti and is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 14, 2022.