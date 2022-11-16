topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra shares BTS video from the locations of 'Uunchai'-Watch

The film 'Uunchai' stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film was released on the 11th of November.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 05:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Parineeti Chopra shared some BTS pics from the film 'Uunchai'
  • The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles
  • The film has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya

Trending Photos

Parineeti Chopra shares BTS video from the locations of 'Uunchai'-Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently-released movie 'Uunchai', feels honoured to have worked with the towering talents of Hindi cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa.

The actress recently shared a reel on her Instagram which shows her enjoying some behind the scenes moments of the film. In the reel, Parineeti can be seen enjoying the picturesque locales along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani as she roams around and poses at different spots of the shooting location. Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@parineetichopra)

'Uunchai', directed by Soraj Barjatya. The film 'Uunchai' stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film was released on the 11th of November.,revolves around friendship and learning about life has proved to touch everyone`s heart with utmost ease.

Parineeti had earlier said: "`Uunchai` is going to be one of the most special films of my life as I got the opportunity to work with such legendary actors of our industry. Everyday I would be super excited to go on the sets and learn something new from these talented actors. Their passion, their dedication, their commitment towards the craft only motivated me to not only be a better actor but a better person as well."

Live Tv

Parineeti ChopraUunchaiAmitabh BachchanAnupam KherSooraj BartjatyaBoman Irani

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final