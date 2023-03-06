Parineeti Chopra Wraps Up ‘Chamkila’ Shooting, Says, ‘My Life Remains Forever Changed’

New Delhi: Bollywood Parineeti Chopra has recently wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film, ‘Chamkila’, which also stars popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. This marks the first collaboration between Parineeti and Diljit, who are set to portray the greatest singers from Punjab in the movie.

The film, which was extensively shot in Punjab, features Parineeti as the character of Amarjot Kaur, while Diljit is set to portray the role of Chamkila in the movie. Diljit took to social media to heap praises on his co-actor Parineeti Chopra. He wrote, "@patineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne. Unbelievable.” (Parineeti has done an amazing job in the film. Unbelievable.)

Parineeti also expressed her gratitude towards the entire crew of the film and shared her experience on social media. "Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this,” she wrote.

Parineeti Chopra, who has previously delivered power-packed performances in movies like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, and ‘The Girl on the Train’ will be next seen in ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Capusle Gill’. She was last seen in ‘Uunchai’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in `The Crew` alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.