Parineeti Chopra's current shooting schedule is all about Nirvana

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on digital detox while shooting for her upcoming film `The Girl on the Train` in London, feels that she has achieved Nirvana. The 30-year-old actor who had some free time on the sets of the film shared two snaps which just showed the "life-changing" experience she is witnessing.

In one of the pictures, the `Namaste England` star wore a zebra printed shrug along with white spaghetti and wrote, "While the shot is being set up But guys #TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE. Life-changing. Nirvana. Peace."

While in the second click, the actor posed with the Director of Photography (DoP). "Using the DoP for personal photography TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE #Nirvana #Peace," she tweeted.

Her upcoming feature is based on Paula Hawkins` 2015 bestseller, `The Girl On The Train` which was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg`s DreamWorks Pictures. The Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in `Jabariya Jodi` alongside Sidharth Malhotra which fared less at the box office. She will also be seen essaying the role of Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic on the ace shuttler.