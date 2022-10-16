Parineeti opens up on the response she is getting for 'Code Name: Tiranga,' says 'always wanted to do action film and now...'

New Delhi: Versatile actress Parineeti Chopra is being unanimously appreciated for her portrayal as an agent in Code Name Tiranga. It is her first out-and-out action film and people are giving a big thumbs-up for her action avatar.

Parineeti says, “I am extremely humbled and happy with the appreciation that I am getting not only for my performance but also for the action that I have done in Code Name Tiranga. I always wanted to do an action film and now that I am being appreciated in this avatar, it means the world to me!”

The actress has had an extraordinary year in 2021 with back-to-back 3 films and now she is breaking the mold again with Code Name Tiranga. She says, “I have given my heart and soul to this film to play an agent who gives it all to save the nation. This film will be a very special one to me as I have always believed in breaking the mold and in doing something new, Durga is one such character that gave me the opportunity to do it once again where I could showcase my action avatar to the audiences.”

Parineeti adds, “The acknowledgment that I am getting only reinstates my belief that I am on the right path and I will keep doing different types of roles. The biggest prize for an actor is that audiences love your work and I am happy that I have been able to stand up to their expectations.”