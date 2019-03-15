हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti 'truly grateful' to play Saina Nehwal

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic, is grateful about taking on the role.

Parineeti &#039;truly grateful&#039; to play Saina Nehwal

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic, is grateful about taking on the role.

"Truly, truly grateful," Parineeti tweeted to T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar who welcomed her on board for the film about the badminton ace.

Parineeti, who is busy promoting her forthcoming film "Kesari" these days, will start training in badminton for the role soon.

Shraddha had been preparing hard for the movie, and she even spent time with Saina to ace the role. But according to reports, she opted out of the project over scheduling conflicts. 

Amole Gupte is directing the project.

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraSaina Nehwal
Next
Story

Kalank new posters: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha look majestic!

Must Watch

PT32S

5W1H: Apna Dal seals alliance with BJP, to contest 2 seats in UP