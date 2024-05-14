Pashmina Roshan Looks Chic In 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' New Poster, Fans Are Excited

New Delhi: Get ready for a fresh new take on love! The makers of "Ishq Vishk Rebound" unveiled a sizzling character poster featuring the film's leading lady, Pashmina Roshan. Slated for release on June 21st, 2024, the poster introduces us to Pashmina's character, Sanya.

The poster oozes youthful charm and charisma with Pashmina looking radiant as she embodies the essence of her character with a blend of contemporary style and timeless grace. Clad in a trendy outfit, she looks at the camera, as she holds a golf club. The caption simply reads, "The only shot she misses is the one she doesn’t shoot". This tagline piques the audience's curiosity, leaving them wanting to know more about Sanya's journey in the film.

"Ishq Vishk Rebound" marks Pashmina Roshan's much-awaited Bollywood debut. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film is a successor to the 2003 rom-com "Ishq Vishk," and audiences are eager to see how this new generation navigates love in the age of dating apps and instant connections.

With the release of this character poster, the excitement for "Ishq Vishk Rebound" has certainly peaked. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Pashmina bring Sanya to life on the big screen and witness the sizzling chemistry between her and her co-star Rohit Saraf. As the excitement builds, "Ishq Vishk Rebound" is poised to be one of the standout films of the year.