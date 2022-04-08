MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to bring a smile to people's faces.

Recently, he made one of his crew members feel special by penning a handwritten letter for him.

In the letter addressed to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, who is an assistant director for the film, the 'Zero' actor expressed his gratitude towards Abhishek for his hard work and efficiency.

"To Abhishek, thank you for making 'Pathaan' such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem, my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which u pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss you lots," the note read.

SRK signed off the letter by writing 'love' and his signature.

The letter was originally shared by a member of the film industry, and re-shared by Abhishek on Instagram Stories. While sharing the letter, the AD wrote that he is 'speechless' after Shah Rukh's gesture. Shah

The letter is being shared across social media since then, with fans praising Shah Rukh for his gesture. A fan commented, "@iamsrk is pure love," while another wrote, "Bilkul doctor wali hand writing hai....jo sirf doctor hi smjh skta hai.... Ye sirf king khan hi smjh skte hai... (his handwriting is like those of doctors, that only doctors can understand. Only King Khan can understand this handwriting)."

The lead cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were recently in Spain for a schedule of 'Pathaan'. Some pictures from the sets were leaked and were widely shared on social media. In the photos, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting long hair and a chiseled look.

The actor had himself dropped his look for the film on social media, with the caption reading, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga (Even if Shah Rukh stops, how will you stop Pathaan? I'll build apps and abs both)."

For the unversed, 'Pathaan', is set to release on January 25, 2023 in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Shah Rukh will be returning to the silver screen after his 2018 release 'Zero'. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.