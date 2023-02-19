Pathaan BO Collection: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham-Starrer Inches Close to Rs 1000 Cr Globally, Enters Rs 500 Cr Club in India

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office. Released on January 25, the film has already collected Rs 981 crores globally and is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore, the film has also minted Rs 500 crore at the nationwide box office and broken many records.

'Pathaan' is the highest-grossing film of YRF's Spy Universe. With this insane result, all films of YRF's Spy Universe- 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan' are blockbusters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter the latest numbers of the film and wrote, "#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC"

#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… Will cross ₹ 500 cr mark on [fourth] Tue… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 493.60 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZYe2Tv9D6N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2023

Earlier, with the overwhelming response of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan earlier took to Instagram and shared his sunkissed picture. In the caption he wrote, 'The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan.'

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The stars have been showered with all the love from fans worldwide and this is here to stay for sure.