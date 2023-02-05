Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Inches Close to Rs 800 Crore-mark

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 780 crore gross worldwide in just 12 days.

'Pathaan' is the highest-grossing film of YRF's Spy Universe. With this insane result, all films of YRF's Spy Universe- 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan' are blockbusters.

In India, 'Pathaan' is the fastest to earn Rs 400 Cr in such a small span of time. The film has crossed Rs 400 cr in just 12 days and surpassed 'Baahubali 2' and 'KGF 2.' The film has shown fantastic growth on the weekend and is inching towards Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The stars have been showered with all the love from fans worldwide and this is here to stay for sure.