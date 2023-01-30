Pathaan Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Action-Thriller Crosses Rs 500 Cr Globally

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is simply doing magic at the box office. The film has not just impressed the audience but has also received positive response from the critics. Now, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan’s gross worldwide collections have crossed Rs 500 Cr mark in just five days of its run.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ CROSSES ₹ 500 CR MARK: ₹ 542 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 5 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *5 days*… #India: ₹ 335 cr #Overseas: ₹ 207 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 542 cr.”

He also mentioned that at the domestic Hindi box office levels, Pathaan has crossed Rs 270 Cr mark. “#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI… REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films… Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: ₹ 271 cr.”

This is just phenomenal for the film and Pathaan’s success has become an important event for the Hindi film industry.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, ‘Pathaan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of 4 years. His last release was Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif which tanked at the box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. With its opening weekend record, `Pathaan` also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.