Pathaan Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Breaks Records, Off to Great Start

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his much-talked-about comeback with Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan', which hit the big screens on January 25, a day before the Republic Day, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The day was no less than a celebration for his fans as they turned out in large numbers at theatres and celebrated the actor's return to the 70m screen after a gap of four years. The film has drawn positive word-of-mouth publicity from both critics and the audience since hitting the big screens, and as expected, has set the Box Office on fire.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, the film has broken all records in terms of advance bookings. Pathaan recorded the highest pre-release ticket sales for a Bollywood film. Pathaan even recorded the biggest advance booking for an Indian film post-pandemic, beating Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. Trade analysts predicted that the film would break all records and witness an opening of Rs 50 crore. As of 8 pm on January 25, 'Pathaan' collected a whopping Rs 25 crore at national chains, thus outperforming Hrithik Roshan's 'War' and Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' (Hindi) first-day collections.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Pathaan at national chains… Day 1… Update: 8.15 pm. #PVR: 11.40 cr #INOX: 8.75 cr #Cinepolis 4.90 cr Total: Rs 25.05 cr SUPERB."

‘PATHAAN’ MIDNIGHT SHOWS BEGIN… #YRF adds late night shows of #Pathaan - starting tonight [from 12.30 am] - across #India to meet the unprecedented public demand. pic.twitter.com/0ZpOukqpFs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2023

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Pathaan earned Rs 54 crore on the opening day in India. His tweet read, "#Pathaan Day 1 India opening Rs 54 Crs Nett..A new All-time record.. Early estimates (sic)."

Bala further mentioned that 'Pathaan' crossed USD 600k in Australia on Day 1 and USD 1 million in USA.

#Pathaan Day 1 India __ opening _ 54 Crs Nett..



A new All-time record.. _



Early estimates.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

#Pathaan has crossed $1 Million in USA __ by Wednesday afternoon..@iamsrk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

#Pathaan NZ$110,000 on Day 1 from New Zealand __ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

#Pathaan takes a whopping _ 100 Crs+ gross opening at the WW Box office..



No.1 debut in UAE __ and Singapore __ @iamsrk rules the _ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for 'Pathaan'. The action-thriller has been written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

The film has been released in Hindi and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.