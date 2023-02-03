topStoriesenglish2569204
Pathaan Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy-Drama Continues to Shatter Records, Crosses Rs 700 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's action-dama  Pathaan has recorded a humongous figure at the global Box Office. The film has marched past the Rs 700 crore mark at ticket counters. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films' spy-action drama 'Pathaan', that marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to big screen in a leading role after a gap of four long years, has been breaking Box Office records. The film, which arrived in theatres on January 25, has given a boost to the Bollywood which has had a rough run of late. The Shah Rukh-Deepika Padukone has scripted history not just at the domestic Box Office but has set a new benchmark globally. As per latest data available, the film has minted over Rs 700 crore at ticket counters worldwide, as of dated. 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest collection of the film, writing that Pathaan has crossed Rs 700 crore globally. However, as per YRF, the film stands with net collection of Rs 696 crore. 

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Pathaan' recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories alone, while gross collection in India stands at Rs 436 crore. The film has raised Rs 15.65 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 15 crore, all dubbed versions - Rs 65 lakh).

Speaking of domestic figure, the film became the fastest Hindi-language film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark domestically. On Day 9, the Shah Rukh Khan-led action flick earned Rs 15, taking its domestic collection to Rs 351 crore.

Going by the figures, this is the highest a Hindi origin film has collected in the first eight days, and if we go a little farther, it is only the fourth film after 'Baahubali 2', 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'RRR' to collect over Rs 650 cr in eight days of release. 

The blockbuster film also features John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Ranain key roles. The plot revolves around Shah Rukh's character named 'Pathaan', an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

'Pathaan' is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after 'Zero' (2018). It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

