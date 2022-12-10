topStoriesenglish
Pathaan director opens up on Deepika's glam avatar, says 'She can be very sexy just effortlessly...'

The director said: "Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress in our country..."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand said that the makers wanted to present Deepika in her most glamorous avatar yet in the upcoming actioner.

The director said: "Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress in our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly."

"So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her."

He added: "I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song."

'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham - in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

