topStoriesenglish2567061
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Pathaan: Miscreants Create Ruckus Outside Mumbai Theatre, Hold Flags and Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

‘Pathaan’ has been in cinemas for 5 days and, so far, the film has collected approximately INR 429 crores (gross worldwide).

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 07:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • ‘Pathaan’ has been in cinemas for 5 days and, so far, the film has collected approximately INR 429 crores (gross worldwide).
  • The film collected INR 265 crores domestically while INR 164 crores from overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Trending Photos

Pathaan: Miscreants Create Ruckus Outside Mumbai Theatre, Hold Flags and Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

New Delhi: Miscreants created a ruckus outside a cinema hall where Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ was being screened on Sunday. While they couldn’t go inside the movie theatre on Mumbai’s Mira Road due to security, they created a ruckus outside by damaging posters.

Carrying saffron flags, they allegedly chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The film, meanwhile, is ruling the box office.

‘Pathaan’ has been in cinemas for 5 days and, so far, the film has collected approximately INR 429 crores (gross worldwide).

The film collected INR 265 crores domestically while INR 164 crores from overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Day 5 closed at approximately INR 60-62 crores (early trends).

‘Pathaan’ has received a massive response from viewers and SRK’s global fanbase has warmly the actor’s first release in four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats — the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'