Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan's KINGSIZE comeback is whistleworthy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham complete the deadly trio - Watch

New Delhi: Birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan suprised his fans with releasing the Pathaan teaser today. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will hit the screens on January 25, 2023 and is helmed by WAR director Siddharth Anand. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively. The makers today dropped the lethal looking teaser sending fans into a tizzy.

PATHAAN TEASER OUT

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Pathaan is touted as the most expensive films by YRF, reportedly.

The teaser gives us a sneak-peek into the spy world of Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan, who has been away for 3 long years and plans his comeback with a boom!

Some time back, SRK's was shooting in Spain with leading lady Deepika Padukone and their on-set pictures surfaced on the internet. Needless to say, his 8-pack abs at 50 something sent fans into a tizzy. His leaked photos donning long hair and posing with fans for selfies hit social media revealing his Pathaan look.

Shah Rukh Khan has 3 big releases next year – Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.