Pathaan trailer leaked online? Shah Rukh Khan fans say THIS about viral video! Watch

A video claiming to be Pathaan's trailer went viral on social media, however, Shah Rukh Khan fans were quick to identify that it is an old advertisement.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ is creating a lot of buzz these days regarding its release, the controversies associated with Besharam Rang song etc. Now, in the latest event, a clip of some fight sequence in the film’s trailer has been leaked on the internet. Yes, you heard it right, a visual in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen performing a fight sequence has gone viral on social media and fans are claiming that it is a snippet of the trailer. 

However, fans were quick to notice that it is not Pathaan’s trailer but an old advertisement he did for soft drink brand Thumbs up. “Thums up ka ad hai yeh,” commented one user. “It's an thumbs up ad,” added another user.  

While the film has been mired in controversy, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film and the return of their favourite superstar.  

Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham in a negative role and is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. His last film was Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, he made cameo appearances in ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. ‘Pathaan’ also marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth film together.  

