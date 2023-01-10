topStoriesenglish
Pathaan Trailer: SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's actioner floors fans!

Pathaan Trailer, Movie Release Date: Yash Raj Films' actioner features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

New Delhi: The much-awaited YRF Spy Universe's upcoming outing - Pathaan trailer is here. As expected, it's high on action, stylised fights and some kickass dialogues. SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's deadly trio perform some brilliant stunts and fans are surely excited to see them in a never-seen-before action sequence on-screen. 

Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

With Pathaan being dubbed in Telugu, superstar Ram Charan unveiled the Telugu trailer of YRF’s Pathaan today. Even Ram Charan is feeling the Pathaan buzz as he said that he is looking forward to seeing SRK in never seen before action sequences that have been attempted and shot for the first time in Indian cinema! 

Also, Thalapathy Vijay posted the Tamil version of the Pathaan Trailer online. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

