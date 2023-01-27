Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Beats Brahmastra, Crosses Rs 200 cr!

New Delhi: Bollywood's badshah is back and how! Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan' has not only surprised his fans and critics with kickass action, stylised presentation and heavy-duty dialogues but is also on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office. The film has earned over Rs 70 crore Nett on Day 2 as domestic collections and has gone past Rs 200 crore mark, globally.

PATHAAN WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS DAY 2

According to Box Office Worldwide report, SRK's actioner has raced past beaten highest worldwide grosser ‘Brahmastra’ (Hindi) in two days. ‘Brahmastra’ minted around Rs 225 cr in over 3 days and ‘Pathaan’ has collected Rs 230 cr plus in two days.

Box Office India tweeted: #Pathaan hits 200 cr worldwide gross in two days.

This clearly shows that Pathaan earnings are on an upward trend and the coming week is going to be crucial for the movie bankrolled by YRF to break some earth-shattering records globally too.

PATHAAN BREAKS RECORDS

Pathaan has wiped out all previous records as it collected Rs 55 crore nett in india and recorded the biggest ever Day 1 for a Hindi film. The total collections of Pathaan on Day One is 57 crore nett (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore).

Pathaan is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.