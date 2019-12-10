Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer stays strong on Day 4

New Delhi: Nation's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine these days and why not after all, his latest release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake has hit the bull's eye. The film has got a big thumbs up from the audiences and is liking it.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [₹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.64 cr. #India biz.

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.