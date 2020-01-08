Pati, Patni Aur Woh collections: Here's how much this Kartik Aaryan starrer fared at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town's new heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's latest release 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' earned well at the ticket counters. The movie starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. This was the first time that the trio featured in a movie together.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 55.97 cr

Week 2: ₹ 20.63 cr

Week 3: ₹ 7.96 cr

Week 4: ₹ 1.97 cr

Week 5 [till 6 Jan 2020]: ₹ 24 lakhs

Total: ₹ 86.77 cr

#India biz.

HIT.

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The movie opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is produced by Bhushan Kumar.