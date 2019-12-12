Pati Patni Aur Woh collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer hits half-century at Box Office

New Delhi: The current 'IT' boy of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan is having a ball at Box Office. His latest release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has managed to impress the audience and critics alike. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office and is expected to rake in huge moolah in the coming days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [₹ 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: ₹ 51.61 cr. #India biz.

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

It will be interesting to see how the film fares at the Box Office in the coming days as Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' will hit the screens on December 20 while Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' is releasing on December 13, 2019.