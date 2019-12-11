Pati Patni Aur Woh collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is having a ball at movies these days. His latest outing 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has set the Box Office on fire and is staying strong with great numbers. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures with fans. He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past ₹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 46.99 cr. #India biz.

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.