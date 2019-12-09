हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 3 Box Office report: Kartik Aaryan starrer gets a solid start

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. 

Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 3 Box Office report: Kartik Aaryan starrer gets a solid start

New Delhi: B-Town's latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead opposite Kartik.

The film opened in theatres on December 6, 2019, and clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures with fans.

He wrote: #PatiPatniAurWoh has a solid weekend... Day-wise growth - despite division of screen space [#Panipat] - is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays... #KartikAaryan’s biggest 3-day opener... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 35.94 cr. #India biz.

The film happens to be the remake of 1978 classic of the same name 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, late actress Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

 

