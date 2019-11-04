Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: Kartik Aaryan gets sandwiched between Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh was unveiled on Monday. Kartik Aaryan is seen Chintu Tyagi, a government employee from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi Pednekar but has a thing for his colleague Ananya Panday.

The trailer shows Kartik juggling between his wife and his love interest. His life gets murkier as he tries to hide his affair. The comedy in the film is run of the mill and not something you would look forward to. Kartik's character in the film resembles his role in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. While Bhumi and Ananya make fleeting appearances in the trailer and not much is revealed about their characters.

Aparshakti Khurrana plays a perfect friend to Chintu Tyagi and one can surely look forward to his character in the film.

Watch the trailer:

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.