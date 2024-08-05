'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Song 'Kya Haal Hai' Out: A Glimpse Into The Thrilling Tale

Mumbai: The song explores the relationships between the characters played by Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, 'Kya Haal Hai' features lyrics by Kumar.

T-Series on Monday took to its official Instagram account to share the song along with a caption that read, "Pyaar ki kahaani ab hogi bayaan kyuki aagaya hai #KyaHaalHai, Song out now! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba Streaming on 9 August, only on @netflix".

Last month, the makers dropped the first song from the film.

Titled 'Haste Haste', the song is sung by Sachet Tandon, with music composed by the duo Sachet-Parampara. Raj Shekhar has penned the lyrics.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the romantic thriller.

The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is more new twist in the life of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha and played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

The film, directed by Jayprad Desai, features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the project is a collaboration between Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Co-producing the film are Shiv Chanana and Kanika Dhillon, who is also the writer.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' will be out on OTT on August 9.