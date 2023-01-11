Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu looks sultry in first look poster, check it out

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of 'Hasseen Dillruba', which is titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.

Taapsee took the sultry first look poster of the sequel to social media and wrote, "Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba! (In a new city, once again… Our Hasseen Dillruba is coming to create havoc!)" The poster featured the actor with her back to the camera and with her face towards the Taj Mahal. The story will seemingly take place in Agra.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye, love and fire emojis.

Earlier, filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee as to why she hasn't shared the poster yet. "O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," he wrote.

O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” ki… @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) January 11, 2023

To which Taapsee replied: "Sir I'm not ready yet... Is baar toh le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kiyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."

'Haseen Dillruba' is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.