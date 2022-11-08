topStoriesenglish
Phone Bhoot Box Office Collections: Katrina Kaif starrer continues its poor run, earns THIS much on Day 4

The film stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The film was released on November 4.

Nov 08, 2022
New Delhi: The horror comedy flick 'Phone Bhoot' which was released on the 4th of November, has not received positive reviews, either from the public or the critics. The film, which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, has fared poorly at the box office, and with movies releasing every Friday, the path ahead seems more difficult.

The film, which continued its poor showing, collected around 1.34 crore on Monday, taking its total to 9.19 crore at the Indian box office. Trade Analyst and Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the numbers done by the film.

The film, apart from Katrina, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The plot of 'Phone Bhoot' revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

