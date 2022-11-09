topStoriesenglish
Phone Bhoot Box Office Collections: Katrina Kaif starrer sees minor growth, earns THIS much on Day 5

The film, apart from Katrina, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

Nov 09, 2022
New Delhi: The horror comedy flick 'Phone Bhoot,' which was released on the 4th of November, has not received positive reviews, either from the public or the critics. The film, which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, has fared poorly at the box office, but with a holiday yesterday, it has shown a little growth.

The film on Tuesday collected 1.52 crore, which is more than what it collected on Monday, that is 1.34 crore, bringing its total to 10.71 crore at the Indian box office. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to social media to share the film's numbers. Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

The film, apart from Katrina, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The plot of "Phone Bhoot" revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

