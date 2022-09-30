'Phone Bhoot' is the next big Horror comedy of the year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Read on

New Delhi: The poster of the Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan starrer Phone Bhoot has created a whole new kind of buzz about the film. While the audience just can't stop guessing the genre, it has always been a point of discussion amongst audiences. It was finally revealed through the posters and tagline that Phonebhoot is a bhayaanak (horror) comedy.

The year 2022 has seen a great response from the audience for the Horror comedy genre and it has been labeled as the genre of the season. The industry has seen a great attraction of the masses for films that are in this space.

Moreover, Phone Bhoot will be the second horror comedy that everyone will witness in theaters after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year. Moviegoers’ reactions to the entertainment, success and fun it brought back to cinemas can reflect in a film like Phone Bhoot as well. With Halloween coming end October, the release of the film on November 4th is definitely worth watching out for.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is all set to ring in cinemas on the 4th of November 2022.