Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif shares hilarious BTS video featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi- Watch

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif, on Wednesday, shares behind-the-scenes from `Phone Bhoot` which features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The `Raajneeti` actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant are having fun while practising their music with the crew. They are also seen enjoying the music launch of their upcoming film.Calling it a `madness`, she wrote, "Just a little Bhoot madness .....". Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a sleepy emoji on the video.

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm seeing this BTS video and started showering their love in the comments section. “Can't wait to see this movie,” wrote one user. “Cutest bhootni....,” added another user.

Soon after Katrina shared the video, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped fire and heart emoticons. `Phone Bhoot` which was helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4.

The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. `Phone Bhoot` will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor`s dark comedy `Kuttey` and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi`s `Double XL`.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan`s next `Merry Christmas` opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in `Jee Le Zaraa` co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has collaborated with Tara Sutaria for an upcoming project titled ‘Nature 4 Nature’, the details of which will be revealed later. Siddhant will be seen alongside Ananya Panday in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.