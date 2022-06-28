NEW DELHI: Horror comedy in the up-and-coming genre in Bollywood, with so many recent releases like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Stree', is doing exceptionally well at the Box office.

The newest member to join the bandwagon is Katrina Kaif, who is all set to be seen in a quirky ghost comedy titled 'Phone Bhoot'. Katrina took to her Instagram to share the first motion poster of the film on Monday and wrote, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot".

Check the poster here:

Although the first look of her character wasn't unveiled in the poster, it has fans got excited. The end of the poster also revealed that the makers of the film are going to announce the release date on Tuesday.

Apart from Katrina, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in lead roles. Both the actors also shared the motion poster on their Instagram handles.

Looks like Katrina has a lot of fun shooting the film! She keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of the film.

Earlier, she had shared some fun pictures from their photo shoot and captioned them, "The one stop shop for all bhoot-related problems".

Prior to that, she shared a 'behind the scenes' photo from the sets and wrote "Gang" as the caption. In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan are seen having fun with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The horror-comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

On the work front, Katrina has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has 'Pippa' up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.