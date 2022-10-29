PhoneBhoot trio heads to somewhere near Aamir Khan's bungalow in Panchgani for their assignment- WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood’s highly anticipated film PhoneBhoot is all set to bring the trinity of young talent in a movie all together. Get ready to watch Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar team up for a horror entertainer 'Phone Bhoot' in your nearest cinema soon. Now with the film gearing up for its release date, the makers have unveiled a new promo and raised the expectations for the movie.

In the latest promo, we can see the Trinity heading for their first ghost-buster assignment which also happens to be near Aamir Khan’s Panchgani Bangalow. The earlier released trailer shows Siddhant and Ishaan aiming to turn into Bhoot busters and experience a few hilarious sequences. Then enters Katrina Kaif who is a ghost and she teams up with these youngsters and tries to free up all the ghosts from their problems. In between, they also earn lots of money but the problem begins when Athma Ram aka Jackie Shroff enters the scene. He tries to control Katrina Kaif but Ishaan and Siddhant try to save her.

The trailer of Phone Bhoot has garnered a lot of love from the masses after watching Katrina Kaif as the world's most beautiful ghost and two ghostbusters Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan coming together in this comedy of horrors. The makers have recently treated the audience by releasing all the songs of the film on the grand music launch which has again raised our excitement to experience this comedy of horrors in the theaters.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.