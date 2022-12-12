PICS: Kartik Aaryan to Mouni Roy, B-town stars attend Ektaa R Kapoor's lavish success bash for 'Freddy'

New Delhi: Ektaa R Kapoor hosted a party in Mumbai for the humongous success of 'Freddy' on Sunday. Produced by Balaji Motion pictures, the film has been receiving great reviews from the audience and critics from the first day of its release. While 'Freddy' has proved to be yet another blockbuster from Ektaa, it has been creating examples of its success garnering immense love from all across the corners.

As the content Czarina has always believed in celebrating success with everyone, she recently hosted a success party that saw the presence of the cast of the film along with friends from the fraternity and her family members.

Well studded with Ektaa's close ones from family and friends along with the cast, the success party of Freddy was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Mouni Roy, Ramesh Taurani, Madhu Mantena, Shashanka Ghosh, Rajesh Krishnan, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Ayanka bose, Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, Murad Khetani, Ridhi Dogra, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, Mushtaq Sheikh and Balaji Motion Pictures COO Bhavini Sheth.

'Freddy' is receiving a lot of love as it is streaming on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in lead roles.