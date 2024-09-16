'Pink Is Not For Women, It’s For The Men And Boys': Shoojit Sircar On 'Pink' 8 Year Anniversary

New Delhi: As the critically acclaimed film 'Pink' marks its 8th anniversary, it remains a significant cultural touchstone, sparking discussions on gender dynamics and societal norms.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Shoojit Sircar, the film has continued to resonate with audiences and critics alike, thanks to its compelling narrative and powerful performances.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan as Deepak Sehgal, a retired lawyer, and Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, a young woman embroiled in a legal struggle, 'Pink' offers a nuanced examination of consent and gender equality. Sircar, who served as both the producer and creative director, played a crucial role in shaping the film's impactful message.

In a revealing old interview from the film’s release period, Sircar elucidated the true aim of 'Pink'. “Pink is not a women’s empowerment film, it is a simple narrative of three women. This film is not for the women, who go through such experiences every single day, it’s for the men and the boys,” Sircar emphasized. His vision was to mirror societal attitudes and challenge the perspectives of those who might not directly confront these issues in their daily lives.

The film's ongoing relevance underscores Sircar’s commitment to provoking thought and fostering dialogue through cinema. As he reflects on Pink’s legacy, Sircar remains focused on producing thought-provoking content. His upcoming project, an untitled film featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is slated for a global release on November 15, 2024.