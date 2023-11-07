Pippa Song: Heart-Thumping Track, Rampage Rap Ft Ishaan Khatter Composed By Music Maestro A R Rahman Out Now

New Delhi: After receiving an overwhelming response to the trailer, with its stunning visuals, exceptional background score, and intriguing glimpses of the film, Prime Video has raised the excitement by releasing the first song ‘Rampage Rap’ from the much-awaited film Pippa. The video showcases the Indian Army standing tall, with Ishaan, as Capt. Balram Singh Mehta, on a mission to face India’s deadliest war. The energetic track, composed by music maestro A. R. Rahman has foot-tapping, adrenalin-pumping beats that will not only give viewers goosebumps, but also keep them engrossed with the developing storyline. Penned by MC Heam and sung by MC Heam and Krystal, the song evokes a strong sense of patriotism with its fast-rapping beats.



Talking about the song, A. R. Rahman shared, “The 'Rampage Rap' represents an ambitious endeavor to infuse the vibrant energy of rap while maintaining a strong connection to tradition and remaining faithful to the film's theme. MC Heam has demonstrated remarkable skill in crafting and performing a 7/8 rap, a feat that's quite uncommon given the challenge presented to him. The song finds its place in some of the film's most pivotal moments. Krystal, a seasoned Broadway artist, who happened to be in India at that time lends her voice to the age-old art form in an incredibly expressive manner. Collaborating with Raja Menon for the first time was a truly inspiring experience, as he warmly embraced and encouraged innovative ideas.”



Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Pippa will exclusively premiere globally on Prime Video on November 10.