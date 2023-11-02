Pippa Trailer Out: Ishaan Khatter Wins Hearts In Riveting War Film, Witness History Unfold This Diwali

New Delhi: Makers announced the direct-to-streaming premiere of Pippa with a gripping trailer of the film; slated to launch this Diwali, on November 10. The film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

The soul-stirring music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice. Pippa is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as “Pippa,” akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero. The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission.

Along with his siblings, he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory. With the battle war cry “We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers, and die like soldiers” acting as a clarion call, Indian forces gave it their all, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.