PM Modi Praises Yami Gautam-Starrer Article 370 Yet Again, Says 'This Movie Is Getting Popular'

New Delhi: Yami Gautam's film, "Article 370," has been gaining widespread acclaim since its release, making a significant impact across the nation. Audiences have praised Yami's portrayal of Zooni Haksar, commending her dedication and perfection in the role. The movie, based on true events and historical moments, has garnered attention for its compelling narrative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed praise for 'Article 370' for the second time, stating during a rally in Sangareddy, Telangana, that the film addresses the BJP's promise to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Modi applauded the movie's popularity, acknowledging its role in generating interest in such issues among the public. PM Modi said, "We had promised to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP fulfilled that promise in such a way that a movie, Article 370 has been made on this issue. He added, "The movie is getting popular. This is the first time that people are showing interest in such issues, thanks to movies like these."

This recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a source of pride for Yami Gautam and the entire team behind 'Article 370'. The film continues to draw large audiences to theaters, with Yami's exceptional performance as Zooni Haksar earning widespread acclaim and positive responses.

Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar under B62 Studios, the high-octane political drama has proven to be a box office success, maintaining its momentum even into the second week. Yami Gautam's next project, "Dhoom Dhaam," is eagerly anticipated on the horizon.