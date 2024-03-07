NewsEntertainmentMovies
YAMI GAUTAM

PM Modi Praises Yami Gautam-Starrer Article 370 Yet Again, Says 'This Movie Is Getting Popular'

Yami Gautam's film, "Article 370," has been gaining widespread acclaim since its release, making a significant impact across the nation. Audiences have praised Yami's portrayal of Zooni Haksar, commending her dedication and perfection in the role. The movie, based on true events and historical moments, has garnered attention for its compelling narrative.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Praises Yami Gautam-Starrer Article 370 Yet Again, Says 'This Movie Is Getting Popular' Pic Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Yami Gautam's film, "Article 370," has been gaining widespread acclaim since its release, making a significant impact across the nation. Audiences have praised Yami's portrayal of Zooni Haksar, commending her dedication and perfection in the role. The movie, based on true events and historical moments, has garnered attention for its compelling narrative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed praise for 'Article 370' for the second time, stating during a rally in Sangareddy, Telangana, that the film addresses the BJP's promise to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Modi applauded the movie's popularity, acknowledging its role in generating interest in such issues among the public. PM Modi said, "We had promised to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP fulfilled that promise in such a way that a movie, Article 370 has been made on this issue. He added, "The movie is getting popular. This is the first time that people are showing interest in such issues, thanks to movies like these."

This recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a source of pride for Yami Gautam and the entire team behind 'Article 370'. The film continues to draw large audiences to theaters, with Yami's exceptional performance as Zooni Haksar earning widespread acclaim and positive responses.

Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar under B62 Studios, the high-octane political drama has proven to be a box office success, maintaining its momentum even into the second week. Yami Gautam's next project, "Dhoom Dhaam," is eagerly anticipated on the horizon.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress