PM Narendra Modi biopic: SC dismisses petition seeking stay on release of movie

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as the plea is "premature" as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as the plea is "premature" as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress activist, it will be appropriate for him to seek a redressal from the Election Commission.

"We, therefore do not consider it fit to entertain the petition", a bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said. 

 

