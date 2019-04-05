PM Narendra Modi biopic to release on April 11

New Delhi: Filmmaker Omung Kumar's ambitious project 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic has got a new release date after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court by Congress spokerperson Aman Panwar demaning a ban on the release of the Modi biopic ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

SC will hear the plea on April 8, 2019. Meanwhile, producer Ssandip Singh tweeted about the new release date along with a fresh poster. He wrote: “'PM Narendra Modi' is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019.”

'PM Narendra Modi' is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019. pic.twitter.com/PGA14LzduK — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 5, 2019

The film will showcase PM Modi's political journey on 70mm screens.

Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role of PM Modi in the biopic and will be seen essaying as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor will be seen playing a real-life character in a biopic.

The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.