Ponniyin Selvan 1 movie advance booking, LIVE updates: Mani Ratnam's period drama starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram scores high

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam's massive period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 is opening in theatres on September 30, clashing with Pushkar-Gayatri's Vikram Vedha. Both films have a huge star cast - PS -1 boasts the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chiyaan Vikram among others while the latter has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan respectively. Early trends and advance booking reports suggest that the audience is ready to make room for both big-budget entertainers this festive weekend.

PONNIYIN SELVAN I ADVANCE BOOKING TRENDS

According to a report in Koimoi.com, PS 1 is likely to get a massive opening as it has already neared a 6 lakh mark in ticket sales through advance booking. Ponniyin Selvan 1 earned Rs 11.30 crore gross on Day 1 advance booking, reportedly.

Ponniyin Selvan is getting a positive response overseas. According to Hindustan Times, the film has Rs 6.8 crore at the US box office and is inching closer to hit a million-dollar advance booking figure in the North American market.

Check out a few critics and trade experts reactions from social media:

PONNIYIN SELVAN I RELEASE DATE

Mani Ratnam's period drama is a two-part magnum opus. The film is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.



