Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's Period Drama Is Back, Cholas Fight For The Throne - Watch

New Delhi: The wait is finally over. The trailer of Mani Ratnam`s `Ponniyin Selvan 2` is out and it has left the audience intrigued.`Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1` was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer at a special event in Chennai. The trailer of the sequel teases viewers with the grand scale of the film.

The second part will take off from where it ended in the first part, where Ponniyin Selvan was facing his death as Queen Nandini (Aishwarya) jumps into the sea to save him. Aishwarya definitely stole the attention with her presence in the trailer. She yearns to avenge the death of her father. In a scene, she is heard saying, "We will destroy the Cholas."

The fans were impressed with the trailer. Heaping praises on the makers, a social media user wrote, "Woaah...can`t wait to watch it in theatres." "The trailer looks super interesting, good luck to team," another one wrote.

At the trailer launch, Aishwarya thanked the audience for showering love on Ponniyin Selvan."You have given us so much love and appreciation, as a team, we are truly overwhelmed. We love you all so much. Thank you for appreciating our work so much in PS-1. We thank the people here in Tamil Nadu, in our country and the world over, who have given us love and enjoyed the efforts of the team. We have received such enthusiasm for Ponniyin Selvan 2," she said at the event.

Kamal Haasan was a special guest at the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2, which will be out on April 28.