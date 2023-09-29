Pooja Entertainment Unveils Intense, Intriguing, Visually Stunning Teaser Of First-Ever Dystopian Thriller Ganapath – A Hero Is Born

New Delhi: Raising the bar with each release, Pooja Entertainment unveils an intense, intriguing and visually stunning teaser for their first ever dystopian thriller, 'Ganapath – A Hero Is Born'.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The teaser is a sneak-peek into the world of 'Ganapath', which is something no one has ever seen before in Indian cinema. A stunning cinematic brilliance of epic proportions, made with top-notch visual effects, an epic scale, and an engaging storyline.









The special effects, VFX and sheer scale of the movie is outstanding. Jackky Bhagnani has spared no expense in bringing a world-class cinematic spectacle to the audience.



Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, "We have made this movie with a lot of love, passion, and hard-work, our loyal and dedicated audiences deserve a stunning cinematic experience and Ganapath is our humble offering. I am certain the audience will enjoy it.”



Ambitious and visionary team of Pooja Entertainment is taking the special effects combined with content, level higher with each release, redefining the cinematic boundaries in Indian cinema, offering a new dimension of storytelling and visual brilliance.



Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.



The film also features Elli AvrRam, Rahman, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon and Ziad Bakri. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.