Pooja Hegde Calls MS Dhoni Her Favourite Cricketer, Extends Support To Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Team

Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, who is one of the popular actors in south film industry and will soon be seen playing the love interest of Salman Khan in upcoming Bollywood masala film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is all set to make a special guest appearance on Star Sports Telugu. As an avid cricket fan, Pooja has always had a deep passion for the sport and looks up to the legendary MS Dhoni for his fascinating personality both on and off the pitch.

The actor recently asserted that MS Dhoni is her favourite cricket player on 'Cricket Live: Ata Unstoppable', the engaging Telugu surround program that brings together the best of Cricket and Entertainment. She credits the Telugu film industry for providing her with the platform to grow and achieve success and is excited to play the role of a Telugu girl in her upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan, releasing on April 21.

The Bollywood and Tollywood Superstar expressed her support for her home team Sunrisers Hyderabad as they take on the Mumbai Indians on April 18, 2023. With these exciting developments, the Star Sports Telugu coverage of the TATA IPL 2023 promises to be an engaging event for cricket and entertainment fans alike.

Apart from Pooja Hegde, Star Sports also invited Bollywood superstar Salman Khan onboard for the promotions of his film entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film see Salman Khan in a totally kick-ass action avatar. The family entertainer will also star Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. The film also marks Shehnaaz Gill's debut in Bollywood and also features Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.



'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will hit the theatres this Eid on April 21.